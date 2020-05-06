Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club hand over cheques to beneficiaries after 2020 Motorfest event

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Motorfest 2020 event at Hawks Nest not only made it just prior to the social restrictions in place, but it was also hailed as a very successful year according to Juergen Seil.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Mr Siel, President of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club told News Of The Area the beneficiaries each received $2500.

“With good sponsorship contribution, Raffle ticket selling and gate takings the Club was able to donate $2500 each to our three local beneficiaries, Tea Gardens / Pindimar Rural Fire Service, Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club, and the Local Clinic Bus.”

“Thank you to News Of The Area for the good cooperation with MOTORFEST 2020. It all contributed to a successful outcome,” he said.

When the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club was formed the constitution called for staging an annual event with the aim of promoting tourism and supporting local organisations, that do not get funding from Government.

Mr Seil said, “This tradition has now been followed for eighteen years with great success.”

“We thank all local residents, our own members and the many local sponsors who contributed to this great result,” Juergen Seil said.