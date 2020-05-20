Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club (TGHNSLSC) Exciting Transformation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“EXCITING news,” is how Nicola Young, the President of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club described the moment she received the Construction Certificate to transform the Surf Club overlooking stunning Hawks Nest beach.



Nicola told News Of The Area, “We are very excited to share this information with the community. We look forward to sharing the build process with everyone.”

“We thank all the local businesses that continue to support us, as well as our local community for being so patient and understanding. Our Club will be a modern and accessible facility supporting better training for all our members,” she said.

“The Club will also be a facility for other community groups to access. This is welcome positive news for our community and members.”

The start date for the transformation is mid-June with completion planned for early summer, December 2020.

Nicola is looking forward to a grand opening at that time, capping off what has quite a lengthy planning process.

Nicole added, “We have an image of the design concept which represents the hard work of the previous and present committees of our club and many people. Thank you. We would also like to especially acknowledge and thank Rhonda Scrutin (CEO Hunter Branch Surf Life Saving), Alan Lamacraft (MidCoast Council), NSW Surf Life Saving, Dr David Gillespie MP, Joe Grehan (JBG Construction Consultants), Zoe (Your Home Design), Marline Engineering and Ray Jacobs Building. We look forward to sharing photo updates over the coming weeks.”

By Sandra MURRAY