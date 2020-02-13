Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving excelling within the region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOT just a Club, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving (TGHN SLSC), that excels in keeping people safe on Bennett’s Beach, especially in the recent busy January Holiday period , in Surf Life Competition from Nippers to U/19’’ to Open to Masters at the recent Hunter Branch Surf Lifesaving Championships and now away from Bennett’s Beach making a difference in the community.



The recent achievements of the Club and its members have been exceptional both on and off the sand and in and out of the water.

Where does one start – most importantly our beach was kept safe in a busy holiday period.

In recent Competition the Howarth girls just keep getting better. Amazing achievements of Ella and Sophie at a recent branch carnival. Both girls achieved Gold in the flag and sprint events. At the Hunter Branch Titles there were numerous highlights with Jan Logue competing in flags with all the master’s women, surviving a couple of rounds to win Gold in her age group. Linda Stubbs has become a flag specialist getting to the last round and also winning Gold in her age group. Tony Logue, not to be outdone by the ladies, won Gold in the beach flags and the sprint. Sharon, in extremely choppy and tough conditions won silver in the swim.

In the Boat Section the U/19’s came away with a Bronze while the Open Men and Women’s Crews both made the final narrowly missing medals.

However, more amazing achievements occurred off the beach which the club and the community and extremely proud off.

Hunter Surf Life Saving recently announced TGHN members Cooper Higgins and Ella Howarth as nominees for the 2020 Hunter SLS Junior Lifesaver of Year. The Male & Female winners will be announced at the Hunter Branch Champs on Sunday 9th February at Fingal Beach SLSC. If successful Cooper and Elia will then head to Sydney in April for the 2020 SLS NSW JLOTY camp and go up against the rest of the state for the NSW JLOTY title The Club is extremely proud of what Cooper and Elia are doing but also proud of all the clubs Youth who are doing amazing things on the beach and in the community.

Nothing has illustrated that more than the recent bushfire fundraiser organised by Cooper and Ella with the assistance of members of TGHN SLSC, and our Regional Bank- BBQ Cookers Geoff & Julie. After a great day of “BBQ”ing, the club raised over $4100 to give to our local Pindimar/ Tea Gardens RFS. Thank you to everyone that came and helped out and donated things along the way. Look what happens when a community comes together.

As part of this Surf Club initiative there was also the raising of water to be donated to Merriwa Rotary Club – “From Surf to Bush “. Merriwa Rotary Club felt privileged to have been donated 10 pallet loads of water for distribution to the drought affected community. This was only possible with the amazing donations from business’s, family and friends.

When the club had this idea they thought they would load up the ute. Well they smashed that!!!! Thanks to Tolsaf Cranes for the truck to make the delivery possible. It’s hard to fathom when you come into town as the area looks so green with the little bit of rain they have had over the past week or so, but the rivers are dry, the creeks are dry, the dams are empty, water tanks are empty. Locals told club members when they got here that their Dam has been dry for 5 years.

And then the activity continues this month with Nippers returning on the 15th February for a Championship round and the Boat Section looking to compete at the Battle of the Boats at Pacific Palms in on the weekend of the 22nd.