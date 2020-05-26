Tea Gardens Hotel checking partons temperatures part of its reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHAIRS may be stacked at the Tea Gardens Hotel however owner Ben Hanson is ‘cautiously optimistic’, with great news as of Monday 1 June some relaxing of current COVID19 regulations will apply to the Hotel Industry. An update and clarity are expected mid-week to confirm specific guidelines.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It is not known yet how this will affect all aspects of trading such as Pokies, KENO TAB.

Mr Hanson told News Of The Area, “As it stands Sunday 24 May we have socially responsible seating for a maximum of 10 patrons.”

“With 2 months of closure we have been hit hard, however we are now open and welcome bookings available from 11.30 to 12.45, 1.00 to 3.00, 5.00 to 6.45 and 7.00pm onwards,” Mr Hanson said.

“If the table is not fully booked then we can fill numbers with walk in customers of course our takeaway menu is also available.”

Mr Hanson said, “Hygiene and safety are our first priority; we are going above and beyond.”

“We will be advising patrons to download the COVID19 app and will have a sign in book to be completed on arrival.”

“To enforce safety and ensure against complacency we have appointed a COVID19 Supervisor on hand to complete full cleaning and wiping of surfaces and you can expect to have your temperature taken at the bar too, “said Ben.

Ben and Emily Hanson’s vision three years ago when they purchased the Tea Gardens Hotel was to own a Hotel for all groups and all ages. They are looking forward to a time in the near future when they can welcome back locals including VIEW Club, The Pearls of Port Stephens, U3A and many more, when live entertainment and Ben’s beloved Thursday night Trivia can return safely to business.