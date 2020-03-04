Tea Gardens Lions Celebrate Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MUMMS on the Myall was the great riverside location for this year’s first Tea Gardens Lions Club dinner meeting on 26 February 2020.



Around 24 members attended the social dinner held to recognise service and to induct new members.

The meeting was chaired by local President, Peter Webb, and attended by the Lions Zone Chairman, Doug Allen.

Lion John Hill was recognised for 35 years of service.

Peter Webb stated, “Over the years John’s service has touched the lives of so many people. His actions continue to have a positive ripple effect throughout our community.”

Two new members were inducted, Bruce and Sandra Murray.

A prospective member, Amanda Sykes, was also in attendance.

The Zone Chairman, Doug Allen, welcomed the new members, stating, “Membership is a challenge for many volunteer organisations, and it is great to see the Tea Gardens club expanding.”

The next Lions Club meeting is 10 March, 7.00pm at the Hawks Nest Golf Club.

Of note, Kate Washington MP, the Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage, and Shadow Minister for Rural Health, will be attending the 29 April 2020 dinner meeting.

The Lions Club is holding fundraiser BBQs at Heatherbrae Bunnings on the 15 March and at the Myall Quays markets on 21 March.

Take the opportunity to buy a sausage sandwich, help a good cause, and chat to Lions members about volunteering with Lions Australia.

By Sandra MURRAY