Tea Gardens Lions spread funds locally, nationally and internationally

SOME community groups go about their business with their fundraising activities but unless you are a member of a particular group, sometimes the “good work” goes unnoticed so the Lions Club of Tea Gardens will, from time to time, provide the community with information about their fundraising and other activities in the community.



The last six months have seen the hardworking members of our local Club holding barbeques at the Myall Markets and Bunnings Heatherbrae as well as participating in the Myall River Festival and during the Festive Season, Club members catered for the Community Carols at the school and at the Reflections Caravan Parks at Bennetts Beach and Jimmys Beach.

During the lead up to Christmas, Lions members distributed 2020 calendars which have been sponsored by local businesses and also sold many Lions Christmas Cakes.

At this year’s Australia Day Breakfast, the Festive Season Raffle will be drawn as well as the holding of the flag ceremony, presentation to the Lions Citizen of the Year, children’s games and races and live music for everyone to enjoy and don’t forget to BYO chair, hat and sunscreen.

When News Of The Area spoke to member Carole Richards, about the club’s achievements during 2019, she said, “Our Club has had a very good year in raising funds and I would sincerely like to thank the public and local businesses for their support and, of course, we are always looking to welcome new members.”

“Funds raised by the Club are applied to many causes locally, nationally and internationally and these include providing funds to the Tea Gardens Primary School for the Life Education Program as well as donating to the Free Clinic Bus and much needed funding to the Tea Gardens/Pindimar Rural Fire Service.”

Nationally, Lions are providing funds for drought, flood, fire and other disasters whilst internationally, Lions International promote programs supporting Diabetes, Paediatric Cancer, Hunger and Vision.

A recent commitment has seen the Lions Club supporting the Hawks Nest Golf Club in catering for the Bushfire Appeal Golf Day to be held on Friday, 17 January 2020.

If you are interested in joining a proactive Lions Club, please send an email to teagardenslionsclub@gmail.com

By Ann SCULLY