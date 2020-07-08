Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club commentary by The Jaffa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

1 July: Bowlers were allowed access to the Country Club building today after what seems like an eternity.



What a pleasant surprise indeed. The Club has had a makeover and it certainly looks a treat.

Although restrictions were in place the staff at the Club went out of their way to ensure players followed instructions and from all appearances everything went smoothly.

It was nice to have a draught beer for a change!

Around 30 bowlers participated in a game of three-bowl Pairs over 21 ends in near perfect conditions.

As there were no prizes, the winners have bragging rights only.

There will be a similar format next week.

3 July: The good winter weather held for players to enjoy some much-needed practice on the grass with the anticipated resumption of the Club Major Pars competition scheduled for Saturday 11 July.

For those who may not remember, it was so far away, the resumed draw will see the following matches: –

Ross Barry and Danny Johnson vs Jeff Baker and Ron Green

Greg Smith and Noel Jackson vs Leigh Hunt and Neil Kibble

Dave Garcia and Bob Weir vs Keith Smith and Bill Thrift

Gary Wynne and Dave Benson vs Luke Gliwa and Stew Sturrock

Col Saillard and Dave Perry vs Bob Peady and Doug Naylor.

The winners of these matches will play in Round 3 the following day, Sunday 12th July along with the teams of: –

Peter Gurney and John Parkinson

Geoff Muggleton and Dennis Ashbridge

Ron Webster and Greg Pearson

All games will be played on the grass green if conditions are favourable.

There are some good matchups in this competition and spectators are in for a treat.

There will be no changes to the format of Wednesday bowls yet, with the restrictions limiting bowlers to the Pairs format.

The Club is considering entering teams in a mid-week Pennant competition to be run in two grades over 6 weeks, commencing mid-August.

I understand that Grade 4 will cater for weekend Pennant players of Grades 3, 4 and 5 standard and the revamped Grade 5 will accommodate weekend Grade 6 and 7 teams.

More players are needed for this to proceed.

By The JAFFA