Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club News and commentary

22 July: Progress was recorded today with 40 players taking part in the first Nominated Triples for nearly 4 months.



It was a long wait for us bowls “tragics” but it was well worth it.

The winners on the day were taken on an overall for both the grass and synthetic.

All winners were adjudged on a countback as numerous teams recorded 11 points.

The grass winners were Bill Bailey, Peter Cheney and John Slater

The synthetic grass winners were Lance Atkins, Ron Green and Greg Pearson.

24 July: The overcast day did not deter players from enjoying another day on the green.

Four lady bowlers joined with the men today to play 18 ends of Pairs.

The competition was tough although Linda Richards and “longbow” exponent Kevin Barbie gave their opponents a bit of a serve winning 23-8.

It was great to have the lady bowlers with us and the organisers are keen to see more players taking part on Fridays.

Play commences at 9.30 for a 10.00 am start.

In other news:

By the time bowlers read this, nominations for the Club Major Singles Championship will have closed.

This is the Club’s premier event on the bowling calendar and, as in years past, it is bound to attract the cream of our players.

The Bowling Club’s Annual General Meeting is on Sunday 16th August, commencing at 10am at the Country Club.

Nomination forms for the Management Committee are at the bowls office or members can nominate on the whiteboard near the bowls office door.

The Newcastle and District Bowling Association mid-week pennants competition starts next month and so far, 18 players have nominated to allow the Club to enter one team in Grade 4.

The selectors will advise teams and dates shortly.

Take care and observe all Covid-19 restrictions.

If all members follow the rules around the club our bowls will not be impacted.