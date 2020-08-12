Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club weekly commentary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

5 August: Wintery conditions greeted the 45 players braving the greens today for the Wednesday Nominated Triples competition.



The wind was blowing from an unaccustomed south west making play quite tricky.

The usual suspects featured in sharing the money with; Peter Gurney, Ross Barry and Danny Johnson winning on the synthetic and Lance Atkins, Ron Green and Greg Pearson winning on the grass.

8 August: The quarter-final round of the Club Championship Singles was played today after a morning of bleak and showery weather.

There were no real surprises with the results.

Doug Andrews was definitely “undercooked” in his match against the in-form Greg Pearson.

Doug hasn’t played much this year and having no matches to play before this round of the tournament did him no favors.

Greg stormed into the semis with a comfortable 31-14 win.

Bruce Murray was my “dark horse” for this tournament after his great win earlier against Dennis Ashbridge.

He kept his form going with a good win over Dave Benson 31-19.

Like good wine, Jeff Baker just got better with age as he had no intention of forcing Alan Greenhalgh to another marathon.

Jeff had a comfortable 31-10 win to progress to the semis.

Sampson look-a-like, Dave Perry may have had his locks cut but he still had enough energy to dispose of Luke Gliwa in a good match 31-16.

9 August: There was no rain, but it was bitterly cold today with a blustery south westerly blowing all the way from Antarctica.

The few brave spectators to witness the semi-finals of the Club Championship Singles were rugged up like Antarctic penguins and the conditions for the players were less than ideal.

Dave Perry faced off against Jeff Baker and although he really played well, Jeff made the shots that mattered winning an entertaining game 31-19.

In the second match, Greg Pearson took on Bruce Murray for the remaining finals berth.

Wow! This was quite a game.

At about the half-way mark, the match was about even, and I recall a core of around 15-15 at one stage.

Shortly thereafter, Greg found an extra gear and established a nine-shot lead and I guess most were expecting a short ending.

Bruce struck back and started to reel Greg in and during what turned out to be the final end, Bruce was holding 3 shots to have the scores at 29-30.

With one shot left, Greg converted winning a great game 31-26.

The final next week will see Jeff Baker taking on Greg Pearson.

What a great game this will be!

In other news: Members entered to play in the Newcastle District Mattara Festival bowls tournament were disappointed to find that this has been another casualty of the “Covid” crisis with organisers reluctantly having to call the event off.

Members are reminded that the Annual General Meeting is to be held at the Club Next Sunday 16 August.

Hope to see you there.

By The JAFFA