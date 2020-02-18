Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club weekly commentary by The Jaffa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

12 February: After over 350ml of beautiful rain from the past few days, the sky cleared enough today to allow Wednesday nominated Triples to proceed.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Top marks to our greenkeeper, Steve Green, in getting the grass green ready for play.

Today we had 48 bowlers in the nominated triples and 3 teams playing catch up matches in the Minor Pairs so a good rollup of members.

The winners on the grass were no surprise, they were; Lance Atkins, Ron Green and Greg Pearson.

Graeme Watkins, Bill Thrift and Keith Smith took the money on the synthetic.

The Luck losers were; John Payne, Col Amos and Mark Hair.

I do not have the results of the Minor Pairs games, but I am aware that one team is through to the final and another 2 teams yet to complete their semi-final match.

This competition has been plagued with interruptions, first though excessive heat and then the rain.

15 February: The first round of the Club Minor Singles was played today with Neil Kibble winning over Bill Heylbut, Dave Garcia having a great win over Alan Greenhalgh, and Dave Perry accounting for Tony Coomer.

16 February: With the draw now filling up 7 teams contested the second round of the Club Minor Singles.

A forfeit handed Bob Peady a dream run into the quarter finals without playing a shot!

They might be called the “Minor” singles but there was nothing minor about the bowls played today. It was outstanding.

Merv Mills defeated Neil Kibble 31-25.

Doug Andrews ended Dave Garcia’s run winning 31-24.

Doug Naylor took on rookie singles player, Col Walton and won 31-21.

A great effort from Col!

He will learn heaps from the experience and will give in much confidence in future games.

It was probably no surprise to Rob Young, but if there was to be an upset it was his match against Dave Perry that had tongues wagging.

Rob came from behind and sneaked a 31-30 win in a terrific game.

John Slater led early and was always in touch in his game against Graham Reynolds but Graham finished too strong to win 31-23.

Henry Dallas and Noel Jackson had an epic struggle but, in the end, Henry made more shots to win the contest 31-24.

In the remaining game, another rookie, John (“flapper”), Payne thought his orange shoelaces might put Garry Wynne off and he took the game right up to Garry giving him a real scare.

Experience told in the end with Gary winning 31-28.

There are some great matchups in the next round and there is sure to be some exceptional bowls played.

By The JAFFA