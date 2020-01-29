Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club Weekly commentary by the Jaffa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Men’s Bowling Club

22 January

A warm humid day today did not deter 64 players from participating in the popular Wednesday Nominated Triples competition.



Last week we welcomed two new players and this week the Club welcomed two in the form of; Alan Barnes and Kevin Austin, and a former member, making a comeback, Bill Baillie.

Great to have you with us gentlemen!

The winners were the usual suspects, on the grass it was; Merv Mills, Ron Green and Greg Pearson, and on the synthetic it was; Col Amos, Mark Hair and Ron Webster.

The Lucky losers were, from the grass; Alan Barnes, Kevin Austin, Noel Jackson and Bill Baillie, (beginner’s luck!), and on the synthetic; Neil Kibble, Mike Delacca and Leigh Hunt

25 January

Congratulations to the Management Committee for hosting a combined Triples event today.

The last one was very successful and I’m sure everyone who participated appreciated this one.

All enjoyed the camaraderie and the cheese and crackers after the game.

The winners were Merv Mills, Jean Glover and Col Amos.

In other news;

There is a good field for the forthcoming Club Minor Pairs with the competition commencing next Saturday.

The Minor Pairs nomination sheet has been posted and it is expected that this event will draw a huge field.

Hopefully all new players will nominate as it will be an invaluable way to test and improve their skills.

By The JAFFA