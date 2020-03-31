Tea Gardens Restaurants & Bakeries innovate so locals can eat out safely at home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Restaurants, Cafes & Bakeries innovate so customers can eat out safely at home: Support Local



MOST local restaurants remain open and are innovating to keep customers happy whilst complying with the COVID-19 social distancing and restrictions currently in place, including no seating and no personal contact.

Innovations include tempting takeaway menus, new drive thru options, ring ahead – order and pick-up, free delivery plus improved hygiene generally; so that locals can still eat out safely at home.

Wine and beer is also permitted with takeaway food offered by licenced restaurants.

Debit or credit cards are preferred payment and patrons are requested to comply with social distancing (1.5 metres) and hygiene directions.

These innovations are also helping to keep locals employed, with a number of casual staff already stood down.

Tillermans Café Restaurant is open Thursdays to Sunday,, with their restaurant area transformed into an open market space offering delicatessen wares, local wood and basket crafts, books, music and fresh coffee.

Owner, Peter Hodges, advised, “Locals can still enjoy our set three course dinner to heat at home. Inspired by European cooking, different dishes are cooked daily and easily warmed in your oven.”

Along the river, the iconic Tea Gardens Hotel has transformed their front restaurant into a classic dinner drive-thru.

With Southern Fried Chicken, their famous fish cones, pizzas and ketch-up on the menu, together with chilled six packs of beer and Australian wines, it’s a one shop diner stop.

Publican, Ben Hanson advised NOTA, “We are open. Our drive-thru is operating until 8pm everyday. Trading keeps our chefs and staff in their jobs. Our local patrons can still enjoy our pub classics with a cold beer.”

Just down the road over the river at the Boatshed, fresh coffee is rolling out every morning from 7am.

In place is a delicious take-away menu, cooked fresh, catering to all dietary needs as well as offering a selection of wines, beers and ciders.

Owners, Cameron Moore and Em Heeley stated, “We are open and offering delivery. Last week we did a lunch run out to the teachers at Karuah primary school. We use local produce, such as Karuah oysters, to keep it all going.”

Jenna, Nathanial and the staff are keeping Mumm’s on the Myall open every day between 10am – 7.30pm with an extensive new menu featuring daily specials using local seafood and produce, as well as serving takeaway coffee and drinks

‘That number’ for the Thai House remains open 5-9pm everyday except Monday, for takeaway.

Myall Bistro and Cafe (in the County Club) are open for takeaway and home delivery (Thursday to Sunday lunch and dinner) tempting with pizza party food, legendary Chinese and bistro classics.

The Tea Gardens Bake House and the 2 Fat Bakers remain are both open with fresh baking and coffee to go.

In addition to their regular coffee and baked goodies, the Myall River Bakery Cafe is serving up family size savory pies, Wednesday Night Roasts, pre-made food boxes, and free delivery for vulnerable, eldery or quarantined customers.

Next door the Ice Cream Shack is open (7-3pm) for hot coffee, toasties, and their trademark ice creams with five-star health practices in place.

Down near Coles, Fiona’s Tea Gardens Cafe is operating a fresh cooked takeaway menu everyday between 10-4pm extended to 7pm Thursdays and Fridays.

More to follow about how local businesses, including NOTA, are innovating to stay up and running and informed during this pandemic and check social media websites.

By Sandra MURRAY