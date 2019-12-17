Tea Gardens social group ‘The Dolphins’ Christmas Carols

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOY To The World in the form of wonderfully sung Christmas Carols which filled the Hawks Nest Community Hall Friday morning 6 December.



Meeting there and in synchronised singing were members of a local social group named “The Dolphins.”

Dana Rederis told News Of The Area, “The Dolphins Group meet on a Friday and is one part of the MidCoast Council’s Assist program. We meet here at the hall and also go on outings, services are provided in partnership with the Australian Government and our staff also work alongside wonderful volunteers.”

Dolphins provides an opportunity for conversation and companionship over morning tea and lunch with the support of skilled staff and volunteers. The group is for men and women who would like to access social activities. Services include group activities including meals, group outings including men’s and ladies’ days, art-based activities, movement and cognitive stimulation activities.

Anne Stuart performed perfectly on piano leading the group through many Christmas Carol favourites including the Aussie twist on Jingle Bells “Dashing through the bush, in a rusty Holden Ute, Kicking up the dust, Esky in the boot.”

Looking around the table listening to the Carol chorus, seeing smiles and fun being shared it really felt a lot like Christmas.

All enquiries for more information or to arrange to join the group call 1300 65 88 30 or email AgingAssist@midcoast.nsw.gov.au

By Sandra CLARK