Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club weekly commentary by Lynda Richards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club

Tuesday 11th February: Great to see so many of our “Golden Girls” attending morning tea prior to bowls. A great opportunity for them to have a catch up and for newer members to put faces to the names they read on the Honour Board. Another get together will be scheduled for hopefully May, exact date yet to be confirmed. Format for social bowls was a game of Triples and 3 games of Fours. Sheril Johnson, Dorothy Thompson and Judy McGavock had a 11 shot lead on the 8th end. Liv Everingham, Wendy Jones and Lesley Kibble managed to reduce their winning margin to just 4 shots by the last end, the final score 17 v 13. Jean Glover, Pam Gilchrist, Jill McBride and Karen McPhie led all the way winning 17 v 14 against Lyn Nightingale, Sheila Rattray, Jan Coomer and Dot Dallas. Robyn Beaumont, Robyn Webster, Lynne Green and Kayelene Pearson held the lead 17 v 10 on the 12th end against Irene Roberts, Maynie Roberts, Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker. Unfortunately their didn’t add to their tally whereas Pat’s team added 15 shots to theirs over the next 6 ends, winning 25 v 17. A good win to Francis Betar, Bev Rhodes, Bette Saillard and Dale Winter 21 v Ingrid Luck, Judi Polak, Maureen Campbell and Karen Green 13. The lucky winner of the voucher to the Myall Bistro and Café was Bev Rhodes.

Thursday 13th February: Teams ventured out to play bowls but it wasn’t long before the heavens opened up and play was abandoned due to the rain. A small number of bowlers continued for a few more ends before calling it a day.

District triples commencing 18th February and District Fours 24th February.

By Lynda RICHARDS