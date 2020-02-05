Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling weekly commentary by Linda Richards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling



Tuesday 28th January: Round 1 of the Club Championship Fours, interestingly all teams that won had big winning margins. No need to play to 21 ends in any of the games. On Rink 8 Sheila Rattray, Jan Coomer. Jeanette Emmett and Dot Dallas 27 v Bev Dunn, Pam Gilchrist, Maureen Campbell and Judy McGavock 11. On Rink 10 Judi Polak, Ingrid Luck, Jill McBride and Lynda Richards reached the score of 5 on the 3rd end but failed to win any ends after this ultimately losing to Bette Saillard, Bev Rhodes, Karen Green and Dale Winter 25 v 5. Karen McPhie played Skip in a team of “newcomers” Margaret Wigman, Leona Clissold and Irene Roberts. This was their first go in a Championship, the score not really indicative of their bowling against a more seasoned team. Robyn Webster, Deyonne Page, Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker winning 38 v 8. The lucky raffle winner was Deyonne Page, thanks to the Myall Bistro and Café for donating the raffle prize. No social bowls played. Before heading out to bowl a Spider was played, all money raised is donated to the Free Clinic Bus. The winner of the Spider was Sheila Rattray.

Thursday 30th January: Round 2 of the Fours Championship. Robyn Beaumont, Liv Everingham, Lynne Green and Kayelene Pearson started strongly in their match against Robyn Webster, Deyonne Page, Sandra Leisemann and Pat Baker. On the 8th end they had a lead of 13 shots, by the 18th end this margin had increased to 17 shots. Pat’s team made a late comeback gaining 5 shots on the next 2 ends. Unfortunately too late to change the outcome. Kayelene’s team winning 24 v 12. A big win for Bette Saillard, Bev Rhodes, Karen Green and Dale Winter defeating Sheila Rattray, Jan Coomer, Jeanette Emmett and Dot Dallas 27 v 6. Social bowls played 2 games of Triples. A win for Trish Ward, Jean Glover and Judy McGavock 13 v Ingrid Luck, Judi Polak and Loretta Baker 10. Margaret Wigman (swinger lead), Bev Dunn and Carol Hayden had a close contest against Margaret, Jo Younghusband and Dorothy Thompson. Dorothy’s team winning by 2 shots 13 v 11. Prior to bowling all members joined in to wish Bette Saillard and Bev Dunn a happy “0” birthday.

By Linda RICHARDS