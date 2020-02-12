0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls

Monday 3rd February: Six teams from Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls (TGWBC) headed to Lemon Tree Passage Bowling Club to compete in their Fours Invitation Day. Bette Saillard, Jean Glover, Karen Green and Dale Winter scored 23 points, gaining 3rd position. Two teams scored 24 points on count back on ends Fingal Bay were the winners. Lyn Nightingale, Ingrid Luck, Maureen Campbell and Judy McGavock won the Encouragement Award, much to their amusement.



Tuesday 4th February: Social bowls plus the Final of the Club Championship Fours. Bette Saillard, Bev Rhodes, Karen Green and Dale Winter v Robyn Beaumont, Liv Everingham, Lynne Green and Kayelene Pearson.The final score of this event doesn’t indicate how close this battle was and what a wonderful game of bowls it was to watch.

Great to see a number of spectators enjoying the bowls. Dale’s team took an early lead but by the 8th end they were behind by 5 shots. By the 10th end it was 10 all. Once again Kayelene’s team slowly gained the lead by the 19th end they were 2 shots ahead. They went into the 21st end holding 4 shots, still could be anyone’s game. On the last end the Umpire was called to do a short measure, the Jack was closely surrounded by bowls from both teams. The decision gave a win to Robyn, Liv, Lynne and Kayelene 21 v 15. Great bowling by all and a great effort by Liv Everingham a very “new bowler” participating in her first Championship. Thanks to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring.

Social bowls was 3 games of Fours, Lyn Nightingale, Judi Polak, Maureen Campbell, Loretta Baker 17 v Sheila Rattray, Jan Coomer, Jeanette Emmett and Dot Dallas 14. Leona Clissold, Sheril Johnson, Lesley Kibble and Jill McBride defeating Trish Ward, Pam Gilchrist, Christine Fossey and Wendy Jones 20 v 11. Ingrid Luck, Irene Roberts, Robyn Webster and Maynie Roberts thrashed Jean Glover, Lynda Richards, Deyonne Page and Karen McPhie 30 v 11. Winners on the day with the highest margin were Maynie’s team. Thanks to the Myall Bistro & Café for donating the raffle prize which was won by Sheril Johnson.

Thursday 6th February: Social bowls, a good win to Sandra Leisemann, Francis Betar, Pam Gilchrist and Pat Baker 19 v Jean Glover, Lynda Richards, Deyonne Page and Karen McPhie 9. Liv Everingham, Carol Hayden and Kayelene Pearson 13 v Sue Morris, Dorothy Thompson and Lyn Nightingale 7. Jan Coomer, Jeanette Emmett and Dot Dallas 12 v Ingrid Luck, Judi Polak and Maureen Campbell 6.

The Fours Final lunch was a combined event, sadly TGWBC are saying farewell to Elizabeth (Liz) Kelly. Liz transferred to our Club in 2002 over the past 17 years she served as Club President for 3 years, Club Secretary, served on the Match/Selection Committee, been the Publicity Officer and Club Historian. Liz has always encouraged new bowlers and taken them “under her wing”. Her bowling achievements at Club Championship level are winner of Minor Singles, Pairs, Triples and Fours. In addition to this she also bowled in our winning Pennant teams in 2011 and 2013. We wish Liz all the best in the future, Tea Gardens loss Budgewoi’s gain.

Coming events: Morning tea with the “Golden Girls” Tuesday 11th February. District Triples commence Tuesday 18th February, District Fours Monday 24th February

By Linda RICHARDS