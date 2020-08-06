Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls weekly commentary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tea Gardens Women’s Bowls

Tuesday 28th July: Semi Final of the Club Championship Major Singles, Robyn Webster v Sheila Rattray and Judy McGavock v Robyn Beaumont and social bowls.



Not a great day for lawn bowls weather wise, cold, windy and wet. Play in the Semi Final had to be suspended for a time due to rain. Thankfully the rain stopped and these games were finalised.

Judy McGavock and Robyn Beaumont were having a close contest, Judy holding a narrow lead until the 11th end then 9 all, 16th end 12 all, 18th end 14 all.

From then on Robyn took control gaining 10 shots over the next 6 ends winning 25 v 14.

On the next Rink Sheila Rattray had a 15 shot lead against Robyn Webster, 19 v 4. At this point of the game, play ceased due to the rain. Sheila won the 1st end after the break bringing her score to 21, just needing 4 points to victory. Robyn had other ideas and wasn’t giving in easily, it took another 12 ends before Sheila reached the required 25 shots, final score 25 v 15.

Thanks to Kathie Rimmer for Umpiring and the Markers Judi Polak and Lorraine Murphy. Social bowls a game of Pairs, 14 ends bowled Jean Glover and Jill McBride 17 v Dawn Jones and Lynda Richards 9. Judy McGavock won the raffle, thanks to the Myall Bistro and Café for their donation of the raffle prize.

Thursday 30th July: The Final of the Major Singles Robyn Beaumont v Sheila Rattray. Social bowls a game of Fours and 2 games of Triples 12 ends. Robyn had control of the Final from start to finish winning in 16 ends, 25 v5. Sheila bowled well and considering that she has only been bowling for a year this is a remarkable achievement to have reached the Final of this competition.

Robyn was unbeatable, amazing spectators with her bowling skills. A great Final to watch, congratulations Robyn TGWBC Club Champion 2020. Thanks to Karen McPhie for Umpiring. Members enjoyed lunch following the presentation of badges to the Finalists.

Results of social bowls, Faye Giggins, Carol Hayden, Dot Dallas (swinger Third) and Robyn Webster 13 v Sue Morris, Judi Polak, Dot and Lorraine Murphy 6. A good win to Bev Dunn, Jean Glover and Maynie Roberts 15 v Ingrid Luck, Dorothy Thompson and Loretta Baker 3. Pam Gilchrist, Bev Stephens and Jill McBride 11 v Jan Coomer, Bev Rhodes and Judy McGavock 7.

NDWBA have cancelled all District events for this year. Club Championships will be played. Entries for Club Major Pairs closes on Tuesday 25th August.

By Lynda RICHARDS