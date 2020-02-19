That’s One Serious Twitcher

0 SHARES Share Tweet

“THAT’S one very serious Twitcher,” said Hugh Jones to his wife Jenny as she waved to the person under the disguise and camouflage.



The couple often see twitchers around their home in Tea Gardens, many more over the past few weeks.

Jenny said, “It is a lovely hobby and we love birds too.”

Both Hugh and Jenny have seen the unusual bird Twitchers are turning out to see, through their bird telescope

The Australian Painted Snipe,“It is very attractive and appears to be alone,” said Jenny.

The Australian Painted Snipe (Rostratula australis) has been listed as a vulnerable species under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

It is a medium-sized, long-billed, distinctively patterned wader.

With all this Twitching interest, no doubt word is spreading throughout the bird watchers society.

By Sandra CLARK