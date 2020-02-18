The Anna Bay/Birubi Community Hall and Landcare Group Calls For New Membership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER the recent success of the 7-day makeover in their suburb, the Anna Bay/Birubi Community Hall and Landcare Group hope to ride the wave of momentum to attract new membership.



The group is due to hold their AGM on 2 March at 6pm in the Anna Bay Community Hall with all welcome to attend.

The AGM will see the Chairman and Secretary step down with calls to have residents come along to join a volunteer workforce that are keen on breathing life into Anna Bay whilst having a bit of fun.

Emily Harkness from the group said it was all about being proactive in helping shape the future of Anna Bay.

“Over the years Anna Bay has drawn the short straw with critical funding but now we’ve got the legs to attract grants with a highly engaged community that wants to see this place thrive,” said Miss Harkness.

“It’s all about investing through social and economic capital to ensure Anna Bay’s a major draw card with a strong sense of community for families and visitors alike.”

Previous works completed by the group have seen the the community hall refurbished with a fresh coat of paint, air conditioning and new toilet facilities.

Around the suburb new garden beds have been planted and park grounds improved , specifically in Hannah Reserve where works are currently underway.

Miss Harkness said the group will also be heavily involved in the upgrade of Robinson Reserve with the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science awarding them a $15,000 grant to contribute to community works.

“We’re excited to see Robinson Reserve finished with the skatepark and the family friendly facilities bringing Anna Bay together in a great social environment,” said Miss Harkness.

The group has ongoing working bees every Tuesday morning with a focus to expand as membership and interest increases.

For more details head to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1653057508327043/.

By Mitch LEES