The Coffs Harbour and District annual Eisteddfod to go ahead in August with Solo and Duo Vocals section

COFFS Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society (CHDES) is going ahead with its plans for this year’s Eisteddfod.



CHDES President David Metcalf said, “The Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod is the longest continuous running arts and cultural event in the region.”

This year marks the forty-eighth year for the society, and Mr. Metcalf said, “Plans are in place for a major event for our fiftieth year in 2022.”

As a result of current restrictions, audience numbers will be limited and the Society will only be running competitions for solo and duo vocalists.

Past Coffs Harbour Eisteddfods have featured multiple sections, including the very popular Dance section, Instrumental and Piano sections as well as Speech and Drama and School Choirs.

The Vocal section will commence on Monday 17 August and run through to Thursday 20 August at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Mr. Metcalf also told News Of The Area, “We are talking with Jetty Theatre management about keeping the current cardboard audience in place to facilitate social distancing and to give the performers a sense of having a full house to perform to.”

Entries for the Vocal section have now closed, with the Society receiving applications from 70 performers who will present 250 items over the four day competition.

Mr. Metcalf did advise that should restrictions be increased further it is possible that the Eisteddfod may not go ahead.

For further information and updates go to the CHDES website at https://coffseisteddfod.org.au/ or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/coffseisteddfod/.

By David TUNE