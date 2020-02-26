The Elders Insurance Pig Races Raise over $9,000 for Country Hope at Anna Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER 300 punters descended on the Anna Bay Tavern for the Elders Insurance Pig Races to kick the tin for upwards of $9,000 towards Country Hope that supports sick kids in the Riverina.



It wasn’t the first time pigs have flown in the Tavern’s beer garden with the races in their second year that saw plenty of refreshments and entertainment on hand.

The event was a fundraising precursor to the Riverina Redneck Rally that starts in West Wyalong this Sunday and finishes on the shores of Nelson Bay on Friday, 6 March.

Darren James, pig races’ organiser and co-pilot of ‘The Coasties’ rally team, was elated with the community response to the races.

“It’s a fantastic day with the sun shining and the Port Stephens residents coming out in full force to support our rally team and Country Hope.

“There’s been so many local business people and punters giving so much to help those country kids that are going through some tough times,” said Mr James.

“We’re blown away with the generosity of those involved with many winners giving back their cash prizes as donations.”

All in all five races ran on the day with auctions, raffles and sweepstakes to entice punters to open up their wallets for a great cause.

Noel Anderson, local business owner and sponsor of the races said it was about doing what you can for others in need.

“We’re honoured to get behind the day to try and make a difference for others that are doing it tougher than us,” said Mr Anderson.

“It’s a magnificent family friendly environment and there needs to be more events like this around.”

To follow all the upcoming rally action and the fundraising efforts of participants head to https://www.facebook.com/riverinaredneckrally/.

By Mitch LEES