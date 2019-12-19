The Latitude One Real Futures Foundation BareFoot Bowls Event Heralded as a Success

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a new fundraising initiative the Real Futures Foundation delivered its first BareFoot Bowls event.



The Latitude One Real Futures Foundation BareFoot Bowls saw some 80 bowlers remove their shoes and get busy on the greens raising over $5000 for the charity.

The members of Fingal Bay Sports Club were fantastic in sharing their knowledge of the game and getting into the fun on the night.

The event was for those who had never played before as well as those who are regulars.

The bowling was well received and the competition kept at a fun and friendly level.

A sausage sizzle was cooked up by the Lions Club of Soldiers Point and the event was also supported by the Tomaree Business Chamber.

Chamber President Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “Chamber is happy to support our local youth in particular in their transition from school to employment, our youth are our future workforce which makes supporting the Real Futures Foundation important to all our member businesses.”

Sharon Blunt President of the Lions Club of Soldiers Point told News Of The Area, “The Lions Club of Soldiers Point were very happy to be asked to assist the Real Futures Foundation at the Latitude One Real Futures Foundation BareFoot Bowls at Fingal Bay Sports Club.

“Lions have been supporting the Foundation since its inception over 15 years ago.

“We believe in working with our local youth to assist them in achieving their best.”

By Marian SAMPSON