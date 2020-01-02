The Magic of Christmas at Tea Gardens Public School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Myall Coast Community Carols “The Magic of Christmas” Concert wowed a capacity 450 plus crowd Sunday evening 22 December.



Held at the Tea Gardens Public School and representing the communities of Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Bulahdelah, Pindimar, Bundabah and North Arm Cove.

Enthusiastic co-hosts Donna Howarth and Neil Kibble entertained, excited and enthralled.

Michael Harvey Producer and Scriptwriter said,” Everyone on stage is a volunteer and I think this speaks volumes for the strength of our community.” Michael Conducted the combined 40 voice Choir from members of “The Melodians”, “Villa Voce”, U3A Choir and the local Church Choir.

Angels, the Three Wise Men, Christmas trees, Elves, Snowmen, Rudolph and of course Santa created Magical Christmas scenes enhanced by the sounds and lights professionally produced by Uwe Seil.

Gaetano Bonfante graced the stage with renowned renditions including a duet of “The Prayer” with

Incredibly talented local Jomeca, who also performed many Christmas carol favourites, in her old school grounds.

Calling for Santa was a task for all on stage and audience alike, as he was off visiting in New Zealand, never one to disappoint he made a grand entrance, just in the nick of time.

On this occasion the chosen Concert beneficiary was the Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade.

Feliz Navidad, Spanish for ‘Merry Christmas” was sung by the consummate cabaret, concert and television performer Vaughan Lawrence.

Creating this concert requires many months of planning, preparation, practice and participation, Michael

Harvey said, “I am extremely grateful to the creative and resourceful team of volunteers presenting this show.”

Rural Fire Brigade Captain David Bright accepted the welcome donation and said, “Just like those on stage here tonight we too are volunteers and although we have respite from fire in our immediate area, we have all recently been busy travelling far and wide, this money will be used for firefighting equipment, Thanks to everyone.”

In May when it was decided that the beneficiary of this year’s concert would be the Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade, “We had little idea of the magnitude of the fires that were to come,” Michael Harvey said.

Student performers from Tea Gardens Public School, St Joseph’s Bulahdelah and Medowie Christian School

Took it all in their stride, choreographed by Lesly Stevenson and costume designer Lesley Kibble.

Many more artists entertained including Alan Anton, Jeff Morris, Tom Curran, Tom Howarth, Nevaeh Huckstadt, Liam Mitchell, Ella Howarth and Howarth family Trio “The Mistletoes.”

Audience members revelled in the evening,” I loved every minute of it”, “How lucky are we”, “Wow what a show”

Santa one last thing, thank you for granting our Christmas wish, bringing the rain with you.

By Sandra CLARK