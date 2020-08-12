The National Cartoon Gallery hosts ‘Toons 4 Wildlife’ exhibition to raise funds for WIRES bushfire recovery work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE National Cartoon Gallery will open a new exhibition called ‘Toons 4 Wildlife’, generating vital funds to support WIRES in their bushfire recovery work.



The gallery, the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere, is an ofttimes overlooked gem in the Coffs Coast list of unique attractions.

The exhibition will open with a major function starting at 6pm on 22 August, featuring an opening address by the NSW Commissioner of Resilience, Shane Fitzsimmons.

The night will include some special Australian guests brought along from Reptile World as well as other surprises.

‘Toons 4 Wildlife’ was created by Australian cartoonist Mark Tippett from TIPPETTURES and features over 90 works from some of Australia’s best cartoon artists.

“Toons is a pictorial response to the horrific bushfires in January across the country: it is a visual diary of a dark page in our recent history. It’s been rewarding to rally the cartoon troops and put together this unique show for WIRES,” said Mr Tippett.

Some of the original works and signed prints will be auctioned online, with proceeds going to WIRES to support them in aiding our wildlife’s recovery from the bushfire devastation.

The cartoons will be auctioned through www.charityauction.bid/Toons4Wildlife.

The exhibition will be at The National Cartoon Gallery located at 1 John Champion Way, Coffs Harbour from 22 August to 22 November.

Due to social distancing rules numbers at the opening event will be limited to 50 guests and bookings are essential, for more information go to https://www.facebook.com/NationalCartoonGallery or contact the gallery on 02 6651 7343.

By David TUNE