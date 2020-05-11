0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a six week lockdown and now the ‘road out’ plan for business to get back in operation, Tilligerry Art Gallery (TAG) is once again open for business.

The converted fire station on the main road in Lemon Tree Passage now operates between 10 am and 2pm Tuesday through to Friday for sales only.

Volunteer Jannine Deneen said that the gallery welcomed people to wander through and inspect the many and varied arts and crafts on display created by local painters and artisans.

“We really do miss the get- togethers and creative workshops which we ran before the lockdown,” she said.

“At the moment social distancing rules prevent that,”she added.

Those interested in joining TAG or needing more information about its many and varied activities can access their Facebook page: