Tilligerry Peninsula business supporting the local community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SMALL towns rally during hard times and on the Tilligerry Peninsula this current crisis has brought out the best in people.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Small traders have stayed open to keep the supply of meat, bread and fuel available with extended trading hours.

So too have our restaurants and cafes which now do business strictly on a takeaway basis or by home delivery. ‘Tap and Go’ is the preferred method of payment.

Most prominent has been Coastal Real Estate which is handing out $10,000 in food vouchers.

The local Petrol Station, run by Jaz Singh, provides driveway service whereby you do not have to handle the bowser fitting.

He will do it for you wearing a protective mask and gloves. What’s more you can ‘tap-and go’ from your car.