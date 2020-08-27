Tim Stokes to Perform at the Hoey Moey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIM Stokes will bring his musical stylings to The Hoey Moey on Sunday 6 September from 1pm till 4.30 pm.



In our crazy world of increasing distraction walks Tim Stokes, a big-hearted man with a pocket full of songs for everyone.

Tim’s music reminds us of who we are and what really matters in life.

At his shows his wonderful energy is immediately felt in his songs.

Tim Stokes believes music can open your heart, expand your mind, and get your body moving and grooving with songs that branch the bridges between ages, generations, and all walks of life.

A professional musician that is well known up and down the Coast for his style and musical ability, Tim shares songs sewn with hope, love, and light.

Tim will be entertaining everyone at The Hoey Moey on Sunday 6 September at 1pm till 4.30pm.

Do not miss out on a fine afternoon of quality music.

http://www.timstokesmusic.com

By Natalie GILL