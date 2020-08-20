Tiny dancers Sierra Bowen and Ruari Buttle stepping out for diabetes awareness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIERRA Bowen and Ruari Buttle look like two ordinary girls – but their journey has been anything but.



Both diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, the dance buddies face a whole host of complications to their day-to-day life but are determined to turn their story from victim to victor as they step out for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation One Walk Step Challenge.

They’re asking for support as they commit to walking 120,000 steps in October to raise funds for research to cure, prevent and better treat Type 1 diabetes.

“I’d like people to know it’s not our fault we have diabetes,” Sierra said.

“People always ask me why I have a phone but it’s so my phone can connect to the machine (GSM) in my arm to send my (insulin) levels to my mum and dad. I just want to be treated like a normal kid.”

Ruari agreed, “It’s an autoimmune disease and it’s just random; I wasn’t unhealthy or didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just bad luck.”

“I’d also like people to understand that diabetes management is actually pretty complicated, especially for a kid,” she said.

The pair, who were connected through the local diabetes clinic twelve months ago after Sierra’s diagnosis, have already raised more than $2300.

“I’m really shocked actually but so happy that so many people are supporting us, it’s awesome,” Ruari said.

“That’s a lot of money and I thought it would take weeks to get $500!” Sierra said.

The duo will be walking with family, friends and supporters on October 3, starting at Park Beach Surf Club to Muttonbird Island and back again.

For more information or to donate to the cause, visit https://walk.jdrf.org.au/fundraiser/teamsierra.

By Kue HALL