TOMAGO Aluminium, its employees and contractors have dug deep and raised $50,000 for the NSW Rural Fire Service, which will be divided between four local brigades.

While fires were still rampaging across the state staff initiated the Tomago Aluminium Bushfire Appeal and donated $21,000.

Tomago Aluminium more than matched the staff donations, adding another $29,000 to take the total donation to $50,000.

Rural Fire Service District Co-ordinator for Infrastructure, Inspector Glenn Byrnes, said the money would be divided equally between four local brigades – Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Thornton and Salt Ash – Williamtown.

“Those units will identify where and how the money will be allocated and spend it accordingly, possibly on their stations or on equipment such as thermal imaging cameras, portable radios or computer equipment that will help them into the future,” Inspector Byrnes said.

He added that the 2019/2020 bushfires were unprecedented in their size and ferocity and thanked both Tomago Aluminium and the broader corporate sector not only for the financial support but also for the understanding given to volunteer firefighters within their ranks.

Commenting on the generosity of Tomago Aluminium’s employees and contractors, company Chief Executive Officer, Matt Howell, said the employee-led initiative reflected the importance of the bushfires to the Tomago workforce.

“We have a large number of employees onsite who are Rural Fire Service volunteers so it was a cause that resonated with so many of us,” Mr Howell said.

“Looking after each other is what Australians do and we are proud to support the Rural Fire Service,” he added.

“The RFS has worked tirelessly over the last few months and it is good to be able to show our support.”

Tomago Aluminium’s employees are no strangers to throwing their weight behind worthwhile causes.

In 2018 its workforce came together to support farmers struggling with the ongoing drought, collecting $25,000 for the Buy a Bale campaign.

That sum was also matched by the company and became a $50,000 donation.

Every year Tomago Aluminium employees and management also donate more than $50,000 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and more than $100,000 to a number of local charities and community events.