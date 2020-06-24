Tomago Based Ampcontrol Mining Supplier Of The Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE many Australians are wanting to see a return to manufacturing for Australia local business Ampcontrol has been working hard, manufacturing for our mining industry.



Ampcontrol has been named Mining Supplier of the Year at the NSW Mining Industry & Suppliers Awards 2020.

The awards were held online with Ampcontrol Managing Director & CEO, Rod Henderson saying, “We are thrilled to receive this highly regarded industry recognition for being an innovative solutions provider for our customers.

“What the last few months have shown through these challenging times is the incredible ingenuity and agility of advanced manufacturing in Australia,” said Henderson.

While mining is one of the key markets for the Tomago based Ampcontrol the business has also pivoted during COVID-19 and has been manufacturing ventilators for the health services industry.

For the team at Ampcontrol taking out the NSW Mining Supplier of the Year category for the development and deployment of Rockstarter, which is Ampcontrol’s multi-functional outlet starter designed for use in underground hard rock mines highlights an ongoing commitment to research, development and innovation across NSW and the globe.

“We have such highly advanced expertise, skill, and capability in our country, this award is a testament to that ingenuity and the hard-working people that power our resources sector,” Rod added.

The prestigious accolade from the NSW Minerals Council follows two Good Design Awards wins for the Ampcontrol Rockstarter in the Engineering Design and Product Design categories in 2019.

Port Stephens has a well recognised manufacturing hub at Tomago with Council continuing to support the growth of business and manufacturing in the region.

Ampcontrol are members of the Tomaree Business Chamber.

Chamber President Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “The Tomaree Business Chamber is extremely proud to hear that one of our members, Ampcontrol ,has been named the 2020 NSW Minerals Council NSW Mining Supplier of the Year at the annual NSW Mining Industry and Suppliers Awards.

“To be recognised for an innovative game changer product in smart mining technology, is a credit to the highly advanced expertise and skill of Ampcontrol’s employees.

“We congratulate Ampcontrol for this outstanding achievement,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON