Tomaree Community Hospital Gets CT Scanner

FOR some locals it is a long awaited arrival.



This week a CT machine arrived at Tomaree Community Hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Catherine Cusack said, “For the first time, patients will soon be able to have a CT scan on site where they are being treated, right here on the Tomaree Peninsula.”

Currently, all patients need to be transferred offsite to other Hunter New England Health facilities in Newcastle, or other private service providers, to have their CT scan.

“CT scans are vital for diagnosing medical conditions such as strokes, brain bleeds, and traumatic abdominal soft tissue injuries.

“Completion of the HealthOne upgrade at Tomaree Community Hospital has meant that there are now dedicated spaces for both the new CT, and X-ray machines in the new imaging area.

“From 1 July this year, both x-ray and CT will operate at Tomaree Community Hospital and Health Centre as public-run services.

“A new full-time radiographer will also be employed to support the new service,” she said.

The CT Scanner for Tomaree is vitally important for many reasons one of which is the fast diagnosis of strokes.

Given that we live in the oldest community in the state fast diagnosis of stroke is vital for positive outcomes.

Stroke Foundation New South Wales State Manager Rhian Paton-Kelly told News Of The Area, “Stroke Foundation New South Wales State Manager Rhian Paton-Kelly said the CT scanner was a great step forward in providing access to timely diagnosis and treatment for stroke patients.

“Stroke is always a time-critical medical emergency.

“When a stroke strikes, it kills more than 1.9 million brain cells each minute, but quick diagnosis and treatment can stop this damage.”

“The quicker someone gets to hospital for stroke treatment, the better chance they have of a good recovery.”

“I urge everyone to learn and remember the F.A.S.T. (Face. Arms. Speech. Time.) signs of stroke and to call triple zero (000) at the first sign of stroke. It could save a life,” she said.

The F.A.S.T. test involves asking these simple questions:

Face – Check their face. Has their mouth drooped?

Arms – Can they lift both arms?

Speech – Is their speech slurred? Do they understand you?

Time – Time is critical. If you see any of these signs, call triple zero (000) straight away.

The investment in delivering the CT scanning services at Tomaree Community Hospital will provide acutely and chronically ill patients of the Tomaree community, and the large number of seasonal visitors, access to local, state of the art imaging technology.

Images will be electronically available in the patient’s medical record, allowing clinicians at any hospital within Hunter New England Health to review the results. This means that patients requiring transfer to an acute hospital for treatment, can have their results reviewed, and care plan prepared prior to their arrival to the new facility.

By Marian SAMPSON