Tomaree High Schools Students and residents of Harbourside Haven Shae Christmas

2019 saw a new level of interaction between youth and seniors.



Students from Tomaree High School’s Big Picture Class spent hours interviewing residents of the aged care facility and writing their biographies.

The Big Picture program allows students to submit a body of work as their HSC rather than sitting exams.

The program allows the students to work in their chosen fields and can be a pathway to TAFE or university entry.

Recently another group of students at the High School hosted a Christmas event with entertained residents from Harbourside Haven.

Stephen Jennings of Tomaree High School told News Of The Area, “Residents received morning tea as well as entertainment including bingo, Christmas Carols & special performances.

“Of course, no Christmas event is complete without a visit by Santa Claus bearing gifts for each of the Harbourside Haven residents which was a wonderful end to a great day,” he said.

The event was a school initiative in giving back to the community who provide so much support to the school.

There is evidence that interaction between older people and youth gives both generations valuable experiences.

This event at Tomaree High School was a demonstration of sharing joy, stories and care, certainly a positive activity for our community.

By Marian SAMPSON