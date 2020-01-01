Tomaree High’s Adrian Crew Wins VET Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for Tomaree High School teacher Adrian Crew.



Adrian Crew has just been announced as the winner of the annual Robert Begg’s Vocational Education and Training (VET) Teacher of the Year.

VET is Vocational Education and Training which replaces some subjects students are studying with units of competence.

VET Courses are offered to students in high schools.

The courses include apprenticeships and traineeships which can lead to over 500 different career pathways.

VET Courses offer students a different approach to school one which sees them complete their schooling with either a part qualification or the completion of a part of an apprenticeship.

This sees them better placed when finding employment.

VET delivers training for 8 out of 10 occupations predicted to have the greatest new jobs growth in the five years to May 2023.

These include roles in aged and disabled carers, child carers, software and application programmers, waiters, education aides, chefs, kitchen hands and advertising, public relations and sales management.

Adrian received the award due to his commitment to student excellence in VET studies. Students are prepared to operate successfully in the workplace, through initiatives including the construction of a scaled house by Year 12 students.

Stephen Jennings of Tomaree High School told News Of The Area, “All staff and students would like to congratulate Adrian on this tremendous recognition of his efforts & results.”

Adrian teaches Industrial Arts for Years 7-12, in particular he works with Y11 & 12 VET Construction Y11, Y12 Industrial Technology Timber, , Year 11 & 12 Design & Technology, Y9 & 10 Timber.

Adrian started working at Tomaree High School in January 1999, and while he has left and returned to the school, he has taught for around 17 years at the school.

Adrian isn’t only a teacher He also holds qualifications as a Carpenter and Joiner and a Motor Mechanic prior to being a Teacher, this gives him a wealth of real world experience to pass on to the students.

By Marian SAMPSON