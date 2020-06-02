Tomaree Interagency COVID-19 Response Team Hold Food Drive For Port Stephens Charity Services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN times of crisis the Port Stephens community has a real knack of rallying the best of humanity together to aid those who need it the most.



This new COVID world has further highlighted where in the region extra care is required and it’s also unified services under one umbrella to proactively engage with those issues raised.

The Tomaree Interagency COVID-19 Response Team (TICRT) has been formed out of necessity by the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre, Yacaaba Centre, Vinnies, Salvos, Hope Cottage, Gan Gan Family Centre, APM Employment Services, Hume Home Services and Port Stephens Council.

The TICRT is now calling on the wider community to aid them in their food drive being held on Saturday, 13 June from 10am to 2pm at the All Saints Church in Nelson Bay.

Dorothy Thom, spokesperson for the TICRT said that participants will be able to simply drive-thru to donate their non-perishable food goods.

“This food drive is contactless with cars driving through the All Saints Anglican Church car park,” said Mrs Thom.

“Our friendly volunteers will collect the donations from the donor’s boots and in return will give out thank you cards and learning material for their children.”

As Public Health Orders came into affect the work of Port Stephens charities were needed more than ever and Mrs Thom said all the community services immediately rallied to the cause.

“One of the positive things to emerge from the lockdown measures has been the tangible passion, proactiveness and united front amongst the Tomaree Interagency services,” she said.

“One of the immediate needs that has become evident is the low food stocks of those services that provide food to those within our community facing crisis.

“That’s why this food drive is planned.”

Donation receptacles have also been placed in local supermarkets across the Tomaree Peninsula for the food drive.

Give generously and give often if you can.

By Mitch LEES