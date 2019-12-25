Toy Library Ten Years On

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEN years on and a special morning tea was held in the Community Hall, 120 Myall Street for the outgoing President of the Myall Coast Toy Library.



Lissa Macilquham is stepping aside as new President David Brailey takes the reins. Lissa said “A huge thank you to all those committee members for all your help and support over the years.”

Lissa had the idea of setting up the local toy library in Tea Gardens after visiting grandchildren in Canberra making use of a large facility there.

What is A Toy library? A collection of toys, games, puzzles and equipment available for borrowing by registered members. It’s a way to save lots of dollars on high quality toys and games for your children or grandchildren.

A toy library can help parents discover new toys and provide a place to make new friends in a relaxed setting.

Myall Coast Toy Library is a not-for-profit organisation run at the Community Hall, by volunteers who are local parents and grandparents.

It is for everyone providing hundreds of fun toys and equipment for families to use and enjoy.

Members pay an annual membership and can borrow toys for up to a month or swap more frequently if they wish agreeing to return toys complete and clean.

Incoming President David Brailey said, “Not only is the Toy Library a great facility for the community to use it is a welcoming meeting place.”

A list of toys, graded for use by age, is available on The Myall Coast Toy Library website myallcoasttoylibrary@gmail.com

By Sandra CLARK