Twelve Bulahdelah Central School students selected for School to Work program for apprenticeships post-graduation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Twelve students from Year 9 and 10 have been selected to participate in Bulahdelah Central School’s new School to Work Go-Getter program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The students will work on a major project each Friday fortnightly for the remainder of 2020, helping to upgrade a garden area near the Secondary COLA.

Linda Drenkhahn, Careers Adviser at Bulahdelah Central School, said that she was able to secure a grant through the Department of Education to help support the program.

“As part of the project, the students will complete a White Card course.

“They will also need to design, landscape and pave the area which will include a seating and barbecue area.

“David Rose is also helping the students to develop skills such as budgeting, leadership, teamwork, communication and negotiation.”

The students will often be assisted by teachers or local police officers in their work.

It is hoped that once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, more community members might be able to volunteer to work alongside the students and share their own knowledge and skills.

“The students have started off strong and are working hard to clear the vegetation from the garden areas,” said Ms Drenkhahn.

“We’re hoping to have a grand unveiling at the end of Term 4 for the students and parents so they can see the end product for themselves.”

The students will each receive an apprenticeship after completing the School to Work program.

By Ashley CHRYSLER