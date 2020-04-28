Twenty fifth Anniversary for Hawks Nest Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS week marks 25 years since the inaugural meeting of Hawks Nest Bridge Club was held at the Golf Club after a couple of members with an interest in Bridge got together and decided to form a Club and offer tuition to those who were interested in learning the game.



Forty members attended this first meeting, including Adrian and Jean Ryan, Dawn Dale, Beth Williams and Shirley Pearson who are still currently playing regularly at the Club.

The initial membership has grown to 106 in 2020 with players mainly coming from Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest, Pindimar, North Arm Cove, Stroud and Bulahdelah.

In addition, there are several members who live in Sydney but come up to Hawks Nest and play regularly plus some Club “swallows” who play for part of the year and then spend the Australian winter in warmer climes.

Luckily, Bridge is a game that can be (and is) enjoyed from youth to one’s 80’s and 90’s.

Oldest member Pauline Cole is one of the Founder Members and is approaching her centenary.

The Club has operated in a number of venues over the years but, in January 2018, opened up its own Clubhouse in Hawks Nest – thanks to the fundraising efforts of members plus Grants from local and State Governments and loans from the Australian Bridge Federation and individual members.

Normally there are 2 playing sessions a week plus lessons for new and improving players.

Special events are held to raise funds for local organisations and national charities.

Some members successfully participate in local and national competitions and several have had long and enduring partnerships with the same person, including Shirley Pearson and Beth Williams who have played together since the club first started.

They are great examples of advice given over 20 years ago which could be applied to us all – “Be considerate and friendly to your partner and, above all, enjoy your game!”

Celebrations are unfortunately on hold for this milestone event as a result of coronavirus restrictions but we hope that on 1 May members will raise their glass or cuppa at home to recognize the efforts of members past and present to create our friendly and vibrant Hawks Nest Bridge Club.