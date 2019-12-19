Twilight Shopping And Christmas Cheer Set For Nelson Bay CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you find yourself wondering if you’ve strolled onto the set of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation when making your way through the Nelson Bay CBD this Festive Season don’t be alarmed.



The town centre has been given some extra Christmas flare in anticipation for the festive season courtesy of the Tomaree Business Chamber with support from the Port Stephens Council.

Along with the new decorative lighting pieces twilight shopping nights have also kicked-off with the first running last Thursday and the next to be held tonight.

Peter Clough from the Tomaree Business Chamber said that the nights were about driving visitation into the town centre and boosting the holiday cheer for locals and visitors.

“The Chamber has worked alongside Council to livin up the CBD for Christmas and hopefully help those local businesses with bigger crowds around town,” said Mr Clough.

“Participating businesses are open to 7pm each Thursday and there’s plenty of street entertainment to keep shoppers and spectators happy.”

Shoppers will also have the chance to take home up to $1000 in gift vouchers at participating outlets for a shopping spree.

You can visit the Tomaree Business Chamber website for more information at www.tomareebusinesschamber.com.au.

Get into the Christmas spirit and support your local businesses these holidays.

By Mitch LEES