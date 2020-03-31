Under 13’s Makos Nelson Bay Cricket team won their Grand Final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NELSON Bay Under 13’s Junior cricket team (Makos) won the Grand Final on Saturday 14th March.



The game was played at Alder Park, New Lampton against Newcastle Western Suburbs Reds, who had finished top of the regular season having lost only one game, with Nelson Bay in second.

On the day the boys showed no fear and played as a tight team, excelling in the bowling and fielding department, bowling the Reds out for 116.

Chasing 117 with the weather turning fowl, the Makos openers made a fantastic start putting on a partnership of over fifty runs for no wicket.

The batting pressure continued and victory was sealed with seven and a half overs to spare and only two wickets lost.

This makes it three in a row for the team coached by Richard Vincent.

Team (on the day):

Tyler McInnes – 40 Runs & 3 wickets. Elliot John – 32 Runs & 1 wicket. Lucas Vincent – 26 Runs. Callum Dodd – 2 wickets. Jarrod Munro – 1 wicket. Aaron Clayton – 1 wicket. Liam Pietraszek. Rohan Clark. Finn Hurley. Marcus McEvilly.

Did not play: Frankie Buckley, Jordan Dick, Brad Delaporte.

By James DODD