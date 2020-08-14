Unit 2, 4 Emerald Ave Sapphire Beach is on the market with Craig Webber from Coffs Coast Real Estate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Unit 2, 4 Emerald Ave

SAPPHIRE BEACH

PRICE: Contact Agent

Sapphire Beach is the perfect place to call home.

With magnificent sunrises across the beautiful blue of the Pacific Ocean, you will be positioned to overlook the beach with an ever-changing kaleidoscope of Pacific Ocean views.

The home is very privately positioned to capture it all, the home provides a very low maintenance block with very minimal lawn or gardens to maintain.

Entertain friends and family on the large and expansive undercover verandah.

The kitchen is a large chef’s style kitchen with all of the quality appliances and space to cook or entertain.

The dining and living areas are all very large and the open plan design is ideal to take advantage of the light and the coastal breezes and view from all areas of the home.

Three large bedrooms with two located on the top floor, and the third bedroom (downstairs) currently operates as an Airbnb – It would easily become an office/rumpus and bedroom.

The pool is positioned privately to the north-east aspect and is perfect for those lazy summer days.

The home is only 140 meters to the white sands of the beach and has spectacular uninterrupted ocean views.

For more information contact Craig Webber from Coffs Coast Real Estate on 0412496245.