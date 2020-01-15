Upgraded Honours Display at Karuah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Karuah RSL Sub-Branch has been successful in securing Federal funding towards further commemorative displays to honour our local veterans and service personnel.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie joined Vice President Newcastle District Council of RSL Sub Branches Peter Fidden and Secretary Karuah RSL Sub Branch Barrie French to announce the latest project.

“I’m delighted to announce that Karuah and District RSL Sub-Branch has secured a Federal funding grant of $4,000 to assist with the restoration of plaques dedicated to local service personnel and display them at the RSL Club,” Dr Gillespie said.

“This funding has been made available under the Federal Coalition Government’s Saluting Their Service Commemorations Program.”

Last year, the Federal Coalition Government committed to expand the Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program with an additional $10 million to be made available, bringing the total pool available to $14 million over the next four financial years to 2022-23 for projects and activities that commemorate the service and sacrifice of Australia’s service personnel.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available for local, community-based projects and activities under the Community Grants component of the Saluting Their Service program.