Virtual Run Against Violence Is Back

RUN against violence is taking off for the third time and there are already teams of runners from the Bay lining up to complete the 1300 km run to raise awareness around domestic violence.



Run Against Violence is a volunteer-based, member association established to use running and other sporting activities as a conduit for engaging the broader community in family violence prevention.

Kirrily Dear, founder of the Run Against Violence, told News Of The Area, “This will be the third virtual challenge, I did the Broken Hill to Sydney run solo in 2017, through dust storms and snow.

“The event engages with the running community to get the broader community involved, get them in with adventure and educate them once we have them there,” she said.

Run Against Violence is on a mission to create a positive culture within our local communities, to remove the stigma and social barriers that often stop people from talking about their experiences with violence and asking for help when it is needed.

The approach is inclusive.

Run Against Violence believes that anyone can be a target or perpetrator of family violence and that we all have a role to play in prevention.

Whether you run, walk or roll, everyone is welcome.

You don’t have to run too far to be a part of the movement either.

If you have ten people in your team, each member will need to average 6-7km per day to complete the Challenge.

A team of 20 members equates to 3-4km per day per person.

You don’t need to build your own team, you can join one during the registration process.

There are several Port Stephens based teams already registered, jump on line and join in.

By Marian SAMPSON