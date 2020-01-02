Visit to Oakvale Wildlife Park on National Annual Visit the Zoo Day in Australia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRIDAY was the National Annual Visit the Zoo Day in Australia, so there was no better time than to schedule in a school holiday visit to our local “zoo” Oakvale Wildlife Park.



Established in 1979 as a farm, the park has remained in the hands of local family, the Sansom’s.

In 2017 Oakvale Wildlife Park decided to give back to the wildlife that call their property home and started making a contribution to conservation through aiding in the rehabilitation of sick and injured wildlife, restoring habitat and providing a second chance for animals that can’t be released back into the wild.

The wildlife park offer many animal encounters including reptiles, koala, meerkat and lemurs.

Twelve year old Noah, who visited on Friday, told News Of The Area, “I really enjoyed meeting the animals,

especially the wallabies that were very friendly.”

“One day I hope to work in a place like this to help endangered animals.”

Dane, 8 years old from Medowie, said “Feeding the animals was fun, I had a goat who kept on following me.”

The park has seen many upgrades over its 40 years including a large playground and separate Splash Park for the young visitors to enjoy.

The koalas have their own large custom made shed with areas for the hands on experiences and photos.

Oakvale currently has existing official breeding agreements with Dreamworld, Taronga and WildLife Sydney Zoos for the captive breeding of genetically diverse koalas.

If you have some free time these holidays, Oakvale Wildlife Park is worth a visit.

By Julie MCKIMM