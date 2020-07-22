Visitors banned from Tea Gardens and Karuah Clubs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH new coronavirus cases rising across the State, many Myall Coast businesses and clubs have taken the initiative of prohibiting visitor access for those coming from Sydney’s southwest cluster areas.



Ross Parr, General Manager of Karuah RSL, said, “We have stopped any visitors or members who live from the Central Coast down through to Victoria from entering the Club.”

“Due to our elderly population, it’s in the town’s best interest to slow the movement of tourists at this point in time,” he said.

“We’re assessing the situation daily and if needed, we will tighten our restrictions even more.”

“I hope all licensed venues in our area follow our lead.”

Greg Acret, General Manager of Hawks Nest Golf Club, said that he was first alerted to the issue when a woman from a Sydney hotspot had been refused entry into Karuah RSL, and had called to enquire about whether she could enter the Hawks Nest Golf Club.

“We quickly decided that she should not be permitted entry and she was advised accordingly,” he said.

“I commend the management at Karuah RSL for making the original call and, despite there being no official advice from NSW health authorities or Clubs NSW, we believe that restricting entry to visitors from these affected areas in Sydney is absolutely essential if we are to protect our members, and our community more generally, from the spread of COVID-19.”

Mr Acret furthered, “We have been refusing entry to visitors from Victoria for some time now and we see this as an extension of our responsibility to do our best to keep everyone safe.”

By Ashley CHRYSLER