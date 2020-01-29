Wednesday Day Craft Group ready for a big 2020 with the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWENTY nineteen is done and dusted but I, on behalf of members of the Wednesday Day Craft Group, can’t thank this community enough for its ongoing support of our fundraising efforts, be it Mother’s Day, or Christmas raffles or contributions to our Biggest Morning Tea.



We’re proud to be able to write cheques for local services, for which, at one time or another, we may depend on.

As one of our usual projects Meals on Wheels recipients received a very practicable gift which no doubt is being put to good use.

After a very productive year and our AGM we all enjoyed a welcome Christmas lunch at Mumm’s, the food and the service faultless. Such a pleasant outlook and the pelicans most entertaining.

2020 and a new Committee, a new member, welcome Gail, and a new project already underway.

Just a little something in the way of a Cool Tie for each of our Firies to wear as they go about the arduous task of clearing up the fire grounds. Our deepest respect to you all.

We meet each Wednesday at 9.00am to noon in the Community Hall, Hawks Nest. We’re a relaxed group who enjoy having a chat and morning tea whilst doing a variety of hand crafts for ourselves and benefits to the wider Community.

Come and join us, you’ll be made most welcome.

By Margaret MUNRIGHT