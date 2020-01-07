Wesley Mail from Corlette commissioned to paint a mural at Tea Gardens Hotel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SELF made and self taught, seventeen year old Wesley Mail from Corlette has made a difference to the back wall of the newly refurbished Dolphin Room at the Tea Gardens Hotel with his artistic talents focusing on an underwater mural depicting dolphins and turtles which are synonymous of our wonderful waterways surrounding the twin towns of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.



The idea was orchestrated when Wesley’s dad made a visit to the Hotel and has been sharing his love of photography with the Hotel owner, Ben Hanson and during the conversation Ben mentioned that he would like to commission an artist to paint a mural on the back wall of the Dolphin Room.

Subsequently, Wesley welcomed the opportunity to paint another mural and he told News Of The Area, “I love painting these murals and have completed ten so far and it makes me feel good to show off my artwork to everyone whilst adding interest to the look of a particular building.”

When News Of The Area asked owner Ben what he thought of Wesley’s mural so far, he said, “I think it is fantastic – when I go to Sydney and see some of the modern artworks that have been completed in pubs down there, I wanted to steal their idea and add some interest to make the Pub look more eclectic and cool.”

BY Ann SCULLY