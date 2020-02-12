Wildlife In Need of Care initiative at Tea Gardens has boost to coffers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS week our area’s hard-working and desperately under-funded not-for-profit rescue group Wildlife In Need of Care (WINC) has received a boost to its coffers thanks to the Galleries in the Gardens (GIG) art group and its followers.



“I’m delighted to advise that our Cool Summer January raffle and associated donations have raised a total of $1,374, all of which we’ve passed onto WINC,” says GIG president Lesly Stevenson.

“Our grateful thanks to everyone who dropped into The Gallery and bought tickets or donated – or both!”

Three lucky people won prizes in the raffle. Jane Shannon from Molong, NSW, was first drawn in the raffle, and she chose GIG artist Emilie Tserontis’ wonderful painting as her prize.

Next was Margaret Hutchison, who had the enviable task of managing the giant gourmet food hamper back to her Tea Gardens home.

And third drawn was a gentleman named Stephen from North Rocks. His prize was the antique silver lidded platter.

“The WINC volunteers are currently caring for more than 400 animals, and while we’re all hoping the fires and drought dissipate quickly, the rescue and care for wild animals is ongoing. So anything you can do now and into the future to help this worthy organisation will always be most welcome,” said Lesly.

WINC’s volunteer wildlife rescue licence covers the Port Stephens area (north of Fern Bay), the lower Great Lakes region and Dungog/Gresford. You might like to join this friendly bunch and learn how to care for native birds and animals, or ring to seek help and advice for displaced, injured and orphaned wildlife.

For wildlife rescues and related advice call 1300 946 295 (WINCWL), to learn more or donate see www.wildlifeinneedofcare.org.au and facebook page Wildlife In Need of Care WINC.