Woman charged with murder after man found dead at Raymond Terrace

A WOMAN was charged with murder on Monday after the body of a man was found in the middle of a Raymond Terrace street last week.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Watt and Payton streets about 5.45am Saturday (29 February 2020), after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in the middle of the road.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.

It is understood the man suffered a number of stab wounds to his chest.

Following inquiries, officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes and Mid North Coast Police Districts attended a motel in North Haven on Monday 2 March 2020, and arrested a 21-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant.

Detectives from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District travelled to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged the woman with murder.

The woman was refused bail appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Tuesday 3 March 2020.

The man and woman are believed to have been known to each other.