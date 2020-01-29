Women will face court next month charged with Neg Driving after a Raymond Terrace car crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN will face court next month charged over a fatal crash in Raymond Terrace last year.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Shortly before 11am on Sunday 8 December 2019, a blue Toyota Corolla travelling southbound and a red Holden Astra travelling northbound along Richardson Road, Raymond Terrace, collided in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Astra, a 58-year-old man, died at the scene.

The passenger of the Astra, a 62-year-old woman, and the driver of the Corolla, a 21-year-old woman, were both taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment to their injuries.

Officers attached to the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit arrived at the scene and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, last week (on Wednesday 22 January 2020) the 21-year-old woman attended Raymond Terrace Police Station where she was arrested.

She was charged with:

• Drive in a manner dangerous occasioning death

• Cause bodily harm through misconduct

• Negligent driving occasioning death

• Negligent driving

• Not keep left of dividing line; and

• Drive with illicit drug in system

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 24 February 2020.