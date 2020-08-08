Woolgoolga Nippers receive $5,000 for new board trailer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA Junior Nippers has received a funding boost of $5,000 to purchase a new trailer to transport boards used for training and competitions.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan recently announced the funding for Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club and said the new board trailer will allow the club to maintain the supply of boards required at competitions.

“Our local nippers train for swimming, boards, beach sprint, beach flags and junior ironman and ironwoman,” Mr Hogan said.

“We have had quite a few successful children represent our area at Branch, Country and State levels.”

Woolgoolga Junior Nippers is run by volunteers and parents and relies on fundraising money to purchase boards, flags and equipment.

By Emma DARBIN